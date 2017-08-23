ST. PAUL, Minn.--The Twin Cities Walk for Water is Saturday, September 16 at Upper Landing Park. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m.
The event is hosted by Pentair and Pace Analytical Services. Proceeds benefit Water Mission, a nonprofit that builds safe water solutions around the world.
The Walk for Water is a family friendly event that is focused on providing a better understanding of what people around the world go through to access clean water.
Visit Twin Cities Walk for Water for more information.
