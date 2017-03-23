Una Noche en Argentina benefits Open Arms

MINNEAPOLIS--Enjoy a celebration of Argentinean food and wine while supporting a great cause on Thursday, March 30 at Open Arms of Minnesota starting at 6:00 p.m.
Proceeds from wine sales will benefit Open Arms, a nonprofit that prepares free meals for people living with life threatening illnesses.
Dinner served that evening will be crafted by chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard and paired with Familglia Meschini wines.
Visit Una Noche en Argentina for ticket information.
