Volunteer with Friends for a Nonviolent World

Friends for a Nonviolent World

ST. PAUL. Minn.--Friends for a Nonviolent World is looking for group facilitators to assist with their Alternatives to Violence Project.

Friends for a Nonviolent World is an organization that works to empower people to lead nonviolent lives through affirmation, cooperation and trust.

Volunteers co-facilitate workshops in prisons and community settings and help participants to develop conflict resolution skills.

Visit Friends for a Nonviolent World for more information.

