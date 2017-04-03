KARE
Volunteer with Friends for a Nonviolent World

KARE 11 Staff, KARE 11:32 AM. CDT April 03, 2017

ST. PAUL. Minn.--Friends for a Nonviolent World is looking for group facilitators to assist with their Alternatives to Violence Project.

Friends for a Nonviolent World is an organization that works to empower people to lead nonviolent lives through affirmation, cooperation and trust.

Volunteers co-facilitate workshops in prisons and community settings and help participants to develop conflict resolution skills. 

Visit Friends for a Nonviolent World for more information. 

