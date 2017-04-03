Volunteer with Friends for a Nonviolent World

ST. PAUL. Minn.--Friends for a Nonviolent World is looking for group facilitators to assist with their Alternatives to Violence Project.
Friends for a Nonviolent World is an organization that works to empower people to lead nonviolent lives through affirmation, cooperation and trust.
Volunteers co-facilitate workshops in prisons and community settings and help participants to develop conflict resolution skills.
Visit Friends for a Nonviolent World for more information.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs