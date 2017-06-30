Volunteer with Girls on the Run Twin Cities

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Girls on the Run Twin Cities is looking for volunteers!

Girls on the Run Twin Cities is an organization that inspires girls by using an experienced-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.

The organization is currently looking for volunteer coaches that can support girls in the program throughout the season.

Coaches must be at least 16 years of age or older and must complete training offered by Girls on the Run staff.

Visit Girls on the Run for more information.

