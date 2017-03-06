Volunteer with People Serving People

People Serving People (Photo: Jeff Achen, (C)2016 Jeff Achen, all rights reserved)

MINNEAPOLIS--People Serving People is looking for volunteers to help serve meals to homeless individuals and families living in our community.

People Serving People is Minnesota's largest, most comprehensive family-focused homeless shelter.

The organization provides 3 meals a day, 7 days a week and is looking for volunteers to help with serving breakfast. lunch and dinner. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old. Children 12 to 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit People Serving People for more information.

(© 2017 KARE)