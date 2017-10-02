Volunteer with Project for Pride in Living

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Project for Pride in Living is looking for Volunteer Tutor-Mentors to work with students this fall.

Project for Pride in Living serves families transitioning out of homelessness and is currently looking for volunteers to help in their after-school youth program.

Volunteer Tutor-Mentors are matched with youth to build social and academic skills. Volunteers commit to weekly appointments and should have a passion for working with youth. Training materials are provided.

Visit Project for Pride in Living for more information.

