KARE
Close

Volunteer with Project for Pride in Living

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 11:44 AM. CDT October 02, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Project for Pride in Living is looking for Volunteer Tutor-Mentors to work with students this fall. 

Project for Pride in Living serves families transitioning out of homelessness and is currently looking for volunteers to help in their after-school youth program.

Volunteer Tutor-Mentors are matched with youth to build social and academic skills. Volunteers commit to weekly appointments and should have a passion for working with youth. Training materials are provided. 

Visit Project for Pride in Living for more information. 

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories