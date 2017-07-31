Reading Partners

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Looking for a way to give back to your community? Take some time to volunteer with Reading Partners, an organization that provides students with the reading support they need to read at grade level by fourth grade.

Reading Partners currently needs reading volunteers to work with students in under-resourced elementary schools.

Each week volunteers meet one-on-one with a student for one hour. No teaching experience is required and materials are provided.

Visit Reading Partners for more information.

