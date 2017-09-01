Volunteer with Ronald McDonal House Charities' Cooks for Kids Program

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--Looking for a fun way to volunteer? Ronald McDonald House Charities is looking for volunteer groups to work with their Cooks for Kids Meal Program.

Cooks for Kids volunteer groups plan, purchase, prepare and serve meals at 4 Twin Cities Locaitons every day of the year. Volunteer opportunities are available for groups ranging in size from 3-15 people.

Visit Ronald McDonald House Charities for more information.

