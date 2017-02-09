We Can Ride Chef's Brigade Dinner

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.--We Can Ride hosts their 22nd Annual Chef's Brigade Dinner on Sunday, March 5 at the Edinburgh USA Country Club in Brooklyn Park from 4:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
We Can Ride is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities or special needs through equine assisted activities.
The Chef's Brigade Dinner will include a multi-course dinner, games, silent and live auctions and more!
Visit We Can Ride for more information.
