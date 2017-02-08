Wigs for Women Benefit is February 18

Wigs for Women

ST. CLOUD, Minn.--The 5th Annual Wigs for Women Benefit is Saturday, February 18 at Rivers Edge Convention Center from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Wigs for Women is a non-profit that works to enhance the dignity, self-esteem and well-being of those who are experiencing hair loss due to cancer.

The Wigs for Women Benefit is family friendly will feature live music, heavy hors d'oeuvres and activities for both children and adults to enjoy.

Visit Wigs for Women for ticket information.

