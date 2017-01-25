KARE
Close
Closings Alert ACADEMIA CESAR CHAVEZ Closed Today
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Winter Hawaiian Luau

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:45 PM. CST January 25, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  This event raises funds for Stone Soup Thrift Shop.  They provide gently used household items, clothing and furniture to families with limited funds.

The event will feature a hula hoop contest, limbo contest, raffles and more.

The date is Saturday, January 28 at Park Place Sports Bar in Saint Paul, starting at noon.  For more information, please click here.

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories