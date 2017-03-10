ALBERTVILLE, Minn.--The St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today Spring Craft Fair is Saturday, March 18 at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today, an organization of women dedicated to making their communities better.

The Spring Craft Fair will feature great items from a variety of local vendors.

Visit the the St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today for more information.

