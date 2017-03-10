KARE
Close
Weather Alert 44 weather alerts
Close

Women of Today Spring Craft Fair

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:15 PM. CST March 10, 2017

ALBERTVILLE, Minn.--The St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today Spring Craft Fair is Saturday, March 18 at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today, an organization of women dedicated to making their communities better.

The Spring Craft Fair will feature great items from a variety of local vendors.

Visit the the St. Michael-Albertville Women of Today for more information.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories