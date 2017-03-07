ZOOM House

MINNEAPOLIS--The ZOOM House Gala is Saturday, March 18 at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

ZOOM House is an organization that provides safe, affordable housing for families transitioning from homelessness.

The gala celebrates ZOOM's 20th anniversary. The evening will include great food, live and silent auctions, a wine pull and more!

Visit ZOOM House for more information.

