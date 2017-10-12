KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Antibiotics not always cure for seasonal sickness

Despite the fact they've been long considered the cure for just about anything, antibiotics might not be what the doctor ordered for you sniffles and cough.

KARE Staff , KARE 1:00 PM. CDT October 12, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tis the season of sneezing, sniffling, and coughing, and while many of us are looking for some prescription relief for our annual aches and pains, antibiotics aren't always the cure. 

Dr. Eric Barth, a pediatrician with Allina Health, says antibiotics affect our immune system and future ability to fight off  bugs. He explained that treating cold and flu symptoms with a round of antibiotics could be harmful to our overall health.

For more information on the powers and perils of antibiotics, click here.
 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories