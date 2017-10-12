Antibiotics not always cure for seasonal sickness

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tis the season of sneezing, sniffling, and coughing, and while many of us are looking for some prescription relief for our annual aches and pains, antibiotics aren't always the cure.

Dr. Eric Barth, a pediatrician with Allina Health, says antibiotics affect our immune system and future ability to fight off bugs. He explained that treating cold and flu symptoms with a round of antibiotics could be harmful to our overall health.

For more information on the powers and perils of antibiotics, click here.



