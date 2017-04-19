Be a reflective parent and raise reflective children

Dr. Marti Erickson in KARE 11 News at 11 a.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As a parent, do you sometimes act before you think, overreact to small things especially in times of stress, or fall into unhealthy patterns you learned in your own childhood?

Research shows that becoming more reflective about how you respond to the challenges of parenting is the first step in learning a better way. And as you become more reflective, you will be better able to help your children do the same. Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, co-host of the “Mom Enough” weekly podcast, shares some important tips.



• When emotions rise in a challenging situation, pause and reflect

• Tell your child you are hitting the “pause” button

• Set aside times to reflect on how you were parented

• Coach your child to reflect on emotions and behavioral choices



Next month you can learn more about being a reflective parent at “A Night Out for Me”.

The free event is Tuesday, May 2nd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Metropolitan in Golden Valley. There will also be complimentary food and beverages, great giveaways and drawings for prizes.

Registration is required via the “Mom Enough” website.

