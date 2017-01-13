Embrace winter, learn to ski or snowboard

Stock image

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - January is National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, and members of the Minnesota Ski Areas Association (MSAA) invite you to embrace Old Man Winter and outdoor sports.

Professionals are on hand to tech teach ski and snowboard lessons, and all ages are welcome. Choose from MSAA’s 22 ski areas, which include Afton Alps, Andes Tower Hills, Big Snow Resorts, Buck Hill, Buena Vista Ski Area, Chester Bowl, Coffee Mill Ski & Snowboard Resort, Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Elm Creek Winter Recreation, Giants Ridge, Granite Peak, Hyland Hills Ski Area, Lutsen Mountains, Mont du Lac Recreation, Mount Itasca, Mount Kato, Mount Ski Gull, Powder Ridge Ski Area, Spirit Mountain, Trollhaugen, Welch Village Ski & Snowboard Area, and Wild Mountain.

(© 2017 KARE)