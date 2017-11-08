Finding calm during the holidays

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Anxiety overtakes all of us from time to time, disrupting our lives in unexpected ways.

With holiday festivities starting up in full force, it can be easy to feel stressed and let healthy lifestyle habits slip away during this time of year.

However, even if you’re busy with a packed social calendar, there are ways to stay on track and find calm during the holidays. Life Time personal trainer and nutrition program coordinator Keri Anderson appeared on KARE 11 to share some helpful tips.

It’s part of our "Finding Calm in a Frantic World" series, which is based on a popular article that recently appeared in Life Time's Experience Life magazine.

Ways to find calm during the holidays:

1. Get enough sleep

2. Take part in an active family activity

3. Develop a healthy food balance

4. Build an active structure into your schedule

