Halloween can be super scary for pets

Halloween and all its craziness can be a bit scary for reticent dogs and cats.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - It's no secret that most humans love Halloween. And what's not to love? Dressing up in creative costumes, going to parties, trick-or-treating for candy... did we say candy?

For our four-footed friends, the holiday can truly be a bit scary. Strangers ringing the doorbell, yelling, running... pets can get a little riled up, and with doors opening up to put candy in the bags of treat seekers, there is the chance to make a break for it. In fact, statistics show that Halloween brings more reports of missing pets than any holiday besides Independence Day.

Keith Miller of Bubbly Paws grooming visited KARE 11 News at 11 Friday, and said there are some things you can do to keep your dog or cat safe. First, make sure they are wearing a tagged collar with your phone number on it. If they run to the door when the bell is rung, put up a baby gate, or confine them to a safe and comfortable room so they can't run out the door.

If they do run away or turn up missing, contact your local animal control department and the vets in your area. There is also a website lostdogsmn.com, which is set up to help owners find their missing pets.

