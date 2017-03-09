Kids and concussions: What parents need to know

Stock image

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. It’s a good time to make sure parents have the knowledge they need about a relatively common kind of brain injury in children, concussions.

Although a concussion is relatively minor compared to more serious head injury, the long term consequences are not always minor, especially in the case of repeated concussions. Thursday on KARE 11 at 11 developmental psychologist, Dr. Marti Erickson, host of the weekly podcast “Mom Enough,” advises parents on what to do if they suspect their child has suffered a concussion.

See a pediatrician right away

If confirmed, get a referral to a neuropsychologist

Help your child strike a balance of rest & engagement

Prevent a second injury

