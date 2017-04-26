KARE
Minnesota Autism conference to address cutting-edge topics

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:12 PM. CDT April 26, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - One in 68 Americans are living with Autism, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

April is National Autism Awareness Month. The Autism Society of Minnesota or AuSM will hold hold the 22nd annual Autism Conference April 26 - 29 at the DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel Minneapolis - Park Place.

This year’s event features 35 keynote and breakout sessions led by autism experts from around the country.

AuSM Executive Director Jonah Weinberg says more than 18,000 children, ages 0 to 21, have an ASD diagnosis  in Minnesota Schools.

AuSM’s 3rd annual gala, “Oh, the AuSM  Places We’ll Go!” is Friday, April 28 from 6 - 10 p.m. The gala features
food, drinks, games, prizes, a silent auction and is a celebration of those who inspire and support individuals affected by autism.

For a complete conference schedule, session descriptions, biographies of presenters, visit www.ausm.org.

© 2017 KARE-TV


