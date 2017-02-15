Minnesota Golf Show tees off this week

The 2017 Venture Bank Minnesota Golf Show swings into action Friday - Saturday, February 17 to 19 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Golfers of all abilities can enjoy the 27th annual event. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand this year.

Fans can check out the hottest golf gear, products and serves. They can also take a free 10-minute lesson from a PGA professional, book a golf vacation, and find great deals on clubs and apparel.

Chris Baisch, a PGA Minnesota Section Teaching Professional at Hazeltine National Golf Club, stopped by KARE 11 to promote the largest golf show of its kind in the Midwest.

Tickets cost $13 for adults. Children 17 years old and younger are free.

