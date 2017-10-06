People of Color Career Fair returns

The 2017 Fall People of Color Career Fair is set for Tuesday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 200 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Some of Minnesota’s top companies are hiring to help improve diversity in the workplace. Thousands of jobs are

available across the state.

The 2017 Fall People of Color Career Fair is set for Tuesday, October 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in room 200 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The semi-annual event connects more than 40 companies with talented candidates in an effort to reduce unemployment and underemployment in the state’s minority communities.

According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the unemployment rate among African American and Hispanic populations remains disproportionately high at 14.9%. That’s compared to 2.9% for Caucasians.

Career Fair founder and executive producer Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Thrivent Financial CEO Brad Hewitt

appeared on KARE-TV to talk about the importance of closing the economic gap. Admission to the People of Color Care Fair is free, but advance registration is recommended.

