Red Ribbon Ride to benefit HIV/AIDS

2014 Red Ribbon Ride (Photo: RED RIBBON RIDE)

Hundreds of cyclists will head on a four-day journey to raise money and awareness for HIV/AIDS.

The 15th annual Red Ribbon Ride send-off is Thursday, July 13 from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. in the north parking lot at the Mall of America in Bloomington.

Participants will travel from MOA to Lake City, Rochester and Northfield. The event wraps up in Saint Paul.

Riders Gina Lemon and Michael Reinbold stopped by KARE 11 to share their personal stories.

Proceeds of the Red Ribbon Ride benefit Minnesota-based HIV/AIDS service organizations including Clare Housing, Minnesota AIDS Project, Rural AIDS Action Network and The Aliveness Project.

© 2017 KARE-TV