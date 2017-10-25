Tips to avoid extra fees at the ATM

Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - How much are you paying to get access to your own cash? A survey shows Americans are paying more than ever. It’s costing an average of $4.69 every time we use an out-of-network ATM.

Financial professional Mike Kojonen, owner of Principal Preservation Services says, “These extra fees and penalties are really adding up. But the important thing to remember is that fees are easily avoidable. You need to be proactive.”



Make sure to plan ahead. It’s the out-of-network ATM fees that are really costing us, so if you know you are going to need cash, be sure to stop by an ATM that is affiliated with your bank.

And shop around. Depending on your account balances, some banks offer checking accounts that waive ATM fees.



When it comes to overdraft fees, Kojonen recommends setting up alerts. “Some banks will send you an alert via text or email if your balance has reached a certain point.” Also, keep in mind that if it is your first time with an overdraft fee, you can call your bank and ask them to give you a break.



If you need help getting started with a budget, find a handy budget worksheet at preserveyourdollars.com

