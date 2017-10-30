Tips to avoid scary spending habits

Nearly 40 percent of those questioned named not having enough money for the future as a top fear. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If your current finances frighten you, then it may take more than a spell to get them back in order.

Financial professional Matt Gulbransen joined the KARE 11 News at 11 to give advice on how people can ward off those haunting habits this spooky season.

• Avoid Click-or-Treating: Be mindful not to keep your credit card information online. A lot of sites now let you save your credit card information and that can make it really easy to click “checkout” without thinking it through. This makes it easy to spend more than you planned.

• Avoid the Crypt of Credit Card Debt: The average household credit card debt is almost $8,000. It is important to create a plan to pay off any looming debt you may have. A good way to get started is by organizing your credit card debt from lowest balance to highest balance. Then make the minimum payment on each one and take any leftover money in the budget and put it toward the lowest balance.

• Understand the Spider Web of Social Security: Gulbransen encourages everyone to sit down with a financial professional to make sure they know all of their options when it comes to Social Security. “There are many options and you want to make sure you are choosing to elect benefits when it makes the most sense for you and your family,” said Gulbransen.

