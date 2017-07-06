What to do if you disapprove of your child's friends

Stock photo mom and teen. Credit: Thinkstock images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Hanging out with friends is an important part of growing up, a chance to build lifelong social skills and to have a lot of fun.

But, what if your child's friend is someone you really don't like? Maybe you think he or she is a bad influence on your child. Or, perhaps you find the friend irritating.

How can you express your concerns and provide parental guidance while still respecting your child's right to have friends and opinions that don't always match your own views?

Developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, host of “Mom Enough”, shares some practical advice. “Mom Enough” is a weekly podcast that features a variety of parenting issues.

Tips For Parents Who Disapprove of Their Child’s Friend

• Examine your own reasons for being concerned

• Ask how your child feels about the friend

• Calmly and clearly tell your child about your concern

• Define ground rules, expectations and create a plan of action

