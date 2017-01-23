When children tell lies over the truth

Stock image children. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - From the "little white lies" to “half-truths”, many people lie at some time in their lives. Children are no exception. So, what does it mean when a child tells a lie?

Do kids lie on purpose, or do they just not know any better? At what age can children learn the concept and value of honesty?

And, what should parents do when they catch their child telling a tall tale? Twin Cities developmental psychologist Dr. Marti Erickson, host of the weekly podcast “Mom Enough”, offers some practical tips. Parents should consider the following.



• Model honesty

• Teach honesty as a virtue

• Teach children the concept of trust

• Make honesty worthwhile for the child

• Confront lies consistently



