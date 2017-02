Alicia Lewis and Bryan Piatt check out "Rings" this week. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – If you’re looking for a scary movie this weekend “Rings” is definitely an option in theaters now.

Bryan Piatt and Alicia Lewis felt the sequel fell in line with the original movie. Bryan felt the storyline was engaging but Alicia said it could have been even scarier.

They both gave "Rings" movie 3 out of 5 popcorn kernels.

