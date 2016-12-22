Can Do Canines: Flight to nowhere

A specially designed "flight to nowhere" allows puppies at Can Do Canines to practice getting around Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. (Photo: KARE)

NEW HOPE, Minn. --Walking around the airport, this Can Do Canine can see all of the distractions.

"I mean, there are so many noises. There are roller bags going by, there are kids running around. You know, food," said Kaity McGinn, puppy program instructor at Can Do Canines, a non-profit training assistance dogs.

All of that can be stressful for an assistance dog and their handler, especially going through security for the first time.

"The fact that we never disconnect from our dog in public, the dog actually has to do something very specific. They have to do a 'sit-stay.' You have to walk through the security sensors and call the dog through, as well," McGinn said.

Those security sensors are real. So is this walk around the busy terminal at MSP International Airport.

But the "plane" dogs and handlers eventually board doesn't have wings.

"They actually took seats out of a regular plane and built this - maybe - 10 rows of seats for us" said McGinn.

For nearly four years now, MSP has allowed Can Do Canines to "practice" flying without leaving the ground, and the cost that goes with it.

"A lot of our clients want to travel and were nervous about traveling beforehand. And, the 'flight to nowhere' really helps alleviate all of those nerves because they get to practice it, and it's not so scary the next time when they really fly," said McGinn.