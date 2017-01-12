Can Do Canines: Making a match

Can Do Canines has matched dozens of clients with assistance dogs, and the process of making those matches is one they take very seriously.

NEW HOPE, Minn. - At Can Do Canines, it's an art matching an assistance dog to the right person.

"If the person's kind of quiet and soft, then we want a dog that's going to be quiet and soft, and is going to cuddle up to them," shares Leslie Flowers, client services coordinator at Can Do Canines.

It's not an easy process. For months these dogs have been training, but now they're meeting someone new.

"They have to learn 'sit' with every single person they meet," Flowers said.

Flowers would know. She's the client services coordinator at Can Do and one of those clients is her son, Chandler.

"It's very, very personal for me because my oldest son has cerebral palsy," said Leslie Flowers.

In 2013, Chandler Flowers met his Can Do Canine, Jinx, for the first time. Chandler's been in a wheelchair his entire life, and Jinx gave him the freedom to move into his very own apartment.

"Knowing that his dog was there, who could call for help if needed, I was able to quit worrying and let go, and let him grow up and be an independent man," said Leslie Flowers.

Chandler and Jinx are a perfect match... one of hundreds that Leslie's seen. "That's the biggest joy is knowing these people are gaining indepedence back or being able to remain more independent."

