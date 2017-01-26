Can Do Canines: Staying mobile

Chad Wilson is active and independent, despite a progressive muscle disease. One big reason? His Can Do Canine assistance dog Porter. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Nothing slows Chad Wilson down.

"You know playing sports is definitely an important part of my life," says Wilson.

Chad plays wheelchair soccer on the weekends despite being born with a progressive muscle disease that would stop many in their tracks. It makes playing soccer, or even getting there, much more difficult.

"For instance, it's pretty difficult for me to bend down and pull things up, like if I drop them" Chad explains.

There is also the possibility of falling, but if it does happen Chad knows Porter -- his Can Do Canine assistance dog -- is there to help.

"It's kind of like that subconscious thing where it's always in my head like, he's there to take care of me and I don't need to worry. Or worry that I'm going somewhere alone, if something happens I'm going to be stuck," Wilson shares.

So, Chad doesn't worry, not in his apartment, at soccer, or when he goes to class. There's Porter, right by his side on campus at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul.

"He makes it easier to get up in the morning and know that I'm going to be able to face whatever problems I have that day, and be able to do what I want to do, so Porter's my best buddy," says Wilson.

