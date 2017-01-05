Can Do Canines: training specific skills

The promising young dogs selected by Can Do Canines begin their specialized assistance training when they are 15-months to 2-years old. (Photo: KARE)

NEW HOPE, Minn. -- "It's like they're coming to college and they're going to find themselves here."

That's how Shenna Lemche, program trainer at Can Do Canines, describes the training process for her non-profit's assistance dogs.

Although these special dogs are always learning, they usually arrive for this type of training when they are 15-months to 2 years old, and subsequently learn specific skills and discover what type of assistance dog they'll be.

Cory Hepola traveled to Can Do Canines to see these awesome dogs in action.