Car KARE: Excuses for speeding

HAVERVILLE, MASS. - What's the wackiest excuse you've ever heard for speeding?

A Massachusetts man may have one-upped everyone after offering up an unusual scapegoat for the classic “it wasn’t me” excuse in court last week.

Dennis Sayers, of Haverhill, Mass., said authorities caught a deer going 40 mph, not him, The Newburyport Daily News reports.

Sayers received a speeding ticket for going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone in November, according to the The Newburyport Daily News.

In court Thursday, Sayers asked Officer Royster Johnson if he was positive that his radar captured Sayers’ speed and not that of a nearby deer.

“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?”Judge Peter Doyle said in court, the Daily News reported.

While Sayers said he thought it was possible, Judge Doyle did not. Sayers' $105 fine was upheld.

For this week's Car Kare Alicia Lewis asked Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol if he's heard the deer excuse before, and no... he's never heard that one.

Grabow has, however, heard plenty of other odd ones, like...

"My leg is in a cast so i can drive the speed limit but not over the limit."

"I'm late for court" -- he said this person was going to court for a previous speeding ticket.

Some of the more common excuses include "I'm almost out of gas"... "I have to go to the bathroom".... and.... "I'm lost" Grabow told Alicia that's he's heard enough excuses to write a book. When asked if he ever lets motorists off with a warning, the Sgt. replied "I'd say it all depends on the honesty and totality of the circumstances."

