GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- If you park your car outside during the winter months, you know seeing frosted windshields first thing in the morning isn't ideal. It takes time in the cold to clear all of those windows but now there may be a quicker solution!
All you need is a spray bottle, then mix 2/3 part rubbing alcohol with 1/3 part water. You then spray it on your windshield to help speed up the defrosting process. When using it in below-zero temperatures it was more difficult than on a 20 degree day, but it does help ease the scraping process on tough ice covered windshields.
As for your vehicle's paint job, you shouldn't worry about it: Local auto experts tell us the small amounts of diluted rubbing alcohol won't damage paint. They actually use rubbing alcohol to put decals or stickers on vehicles.
Car KARE Tip: Does windshield defrosting hack work?
