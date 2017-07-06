Car KARE Tip: Motorcyle safety reminders

Stock image motorcycle safety. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- It is one of the busiest times of the year for motorcyclists on Minnesota roads. The number of motorcycle crashes typically spike during the summer months.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety tell us there have been 22 motorcycle fatalities on Minnesota roads so far this season. It isn't an increase but a concern either way.

They are urging riders to always wear brightly-colored protective gear, including an approved helmet, and to be prepared for inattentive drivers by staying focused on riding and keeping their speed in check. Drivers should always look twice for motorcyclists and give riders room to ride.

