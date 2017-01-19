Car KARE Tip: Removing bumper stickers

It was a rigorous election season and whether your candidate won or not , you may be rethinking that sticker you slapped onto the bumper of your car. (Photo: KARE)

The fine folks at Crystal Collision Center offer up a few Do-It-Yourself options to remove the bumper sticker from your car without damaging the paint.

"It is hard to remove adhesive but we can use a home blow dryer and kind of loosen up that adhesive a little bit and then try to use a chemical that is not going to affect the paint which is stuff you kind find at your house like Goo Gone and maybe WD-40," said Dennis Oconnell of Crystal Collision Center.



If you are still worried about damaging your paint or don't want to do it yourself, you can bring your car in to Crystal Collision Center and they would remove the stickers for small fee along with a vehicle detailing.

