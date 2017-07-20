The award-winning Circus Juventas visited the KARE 11 Backyard Thursday to preview its summer show, "Nordrsaga," billed as an adventure through the Nine Realms of Norse legend. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- The award-winning Circus Juventas will be under the Big Top next week, unveiling its summer show, "Nordrsaga," billed as an adventure through the Nine Realms of Norse legend.

The show runs July 27 through August 13 under the Big Top at 1270 Montreal Avenue, in St. Paul. Tickets are on sale through Ticketworks, or the Circus Juventas box office, 651-699-8229. More information is available at circusjuventas.org.

Circus Juventas is the recipient of this year's Circopedia Award, an international award of excellence. The group most recently performed at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington D.C.

Circus Juventas also runs a program for kids of all ages who want to learn more about this art form that continues to excite audiences worldwide. In it's 23 years, Circus Juventas has served thousands of youth through its classes and summer camps.

Performances are expected to sell out for "Nordrsaga," which features the organizations most experienced performers.

