Diabetes expert says Mary Tyler Moore advanced awareness

Mary Tyler Moore was well known for her love of animals, and served as spokesperson for a number of animal rights groups. (Photo: Astrid Stawiarz, 2009 Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mary Tyler Moore is best known for her work in front of television cameras. She also brought her star power to another arena, health care.

Tyler Moore was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, commonly known as juvenile diabetes, when she was 33 years old. Dr. Rich Bergenstal with Health Partners' International Diabetes Center told KARE 11's Sunrise viewers juvenile diabetes is really a misnomer.

Dr. Bergenstal said type 1 diabetes can strike adults well into their middle years. Left untreated, diabetes can have a devastating impact on patients.

Tyler Moore's work was primarily with JDRF, an international organization dedicated to research to cure type 1 diabetes. Today the organization is sharing a tribute to Mary Tyler Moore on its website.

Dr. Bergenstal said Tyler Moore was a passionate supporter of new technologies to help patients deal with the 24/7 reality of type 1 diabetes, which he spoke about on Thursday's Sunrise program.

