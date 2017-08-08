DIY solar eclipse viewing from the Kitchen Pantry Scientist

On August 21 a solar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States. It's path of totality takes it far south of Minnesota, but we will see more than 80-percent coverage just after 1 p.m. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- There's no escaping it this summer, and skywatchers everywhere are thrilled. On August 21 a solar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States. It's path of totality takes it far south of Minnesota, but we will see more than 80-percent coverage just after 1 p.m.

Liz Heinecke, a.k.a. "The Kitchen Pantry Scientist," recommends buying approved solar eclipse glasses if you are a planner. If you're not, there are plenty of last-minute DIY viewing devices you can make- even if you're stuck at the office.

Check out her segment on KARE11 Sunrise, and also her website for many more ideas to have fun with science all year round.

DIY shoebox viewer instructions

