Edina engineering students put fun back into PE

Budding engineers at Edina High School are designing cool contraptions to sharpen their skills, and put smiles on the faces of adaptive PE students. (Photo: KARE)

EDINA, Minn. -- "Whoosh!" A ball shoots from a canon across the gym at South View Middle School in Edina, much to the delight of the student who got to press the button, and student engineers who built the device.

It's one of several built by engineers at Edina High School who are taking their capstone engineering class.

"Kind of thinking, how can we solve that problem, which is what engineering is all about," said teacher Tim Berndt.

The "problems" he brings to his students can be fairly close to home- but this one required students to think outside their wheelhouse.

"Our assignment was to basically make a launching device so kids with limited ability would be able to play sports," explained senior Sam LeBarron.

The kids are students in Lori Volding's developmental adapted PE class. Her students may not move the way typical students do, and many need assistance. "So often our students who have such challenges cannot participate in all these games," Volding said.

Volding attended a conference where another teacher showed off a trebuchet built for her class. Volding decided to ask Berndt if his students might be able to design something for her kids.

They worked at the high school, perfecting their launchers, and then brought them to South View Middle School for the ultimate test.

While cheers and laughter could be heard throughout the gym, the engineering students found themselves working to modify some of their designs. "They have difficulty pulling down as well as we do," said senior Asa Bowen. "So they pull straight back, and the project works better if they pull it down."

Volding is hoping the partnership can continue, benefiting both her students as well as the engineering class.

These devices will remain at South View- but the lesson is one the engineers will take with them, and could even shape their career.

"In all my other engineering classes, it's just doing work for school," said LeBarron. "This is probably the first one where I've actually affected somebody else's life with what I've made, and I think that's pretty cool."

