Electric school bus coming to MN this fall

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For the first time, an electric-powered school bus will be rolling down Minnesota's streets this fall.

Great River Energy, Dakota Electric Association and Schmitty & Sons are teaming up to be the first to a run an electric bus in Minnesota's cold weather climate.

The eLion bus is built by a Canadian company. The bus seats 72 passengers and has a range of up to 100 miles. The Minnesota bus will be completely powered using wind-generated energy, taking 4 to 6 hours to recharge overnight.

Great River Energy said the electric bus will provide both operation and maintenance cost savings, in addition to reducing emissions. The company said switching to the electric bus is the equivalent to removing five cars from the road.



