Farm babies return to the Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - While much of the country has been obsessed with watching live streams of April the giraffe preparing to give birth, the Minnesota Zoo already has baby animals ready to visit!

The Zoo's annual Farm Babies exhibit begins on Friday, March 24, and runs through April 30th.

Zoo visitors have a chance to see baby chicks, piglets, calves, lambs, bunnies, and other animals. The exhibit also includes daily hay rides and cow milking demonstrations.

