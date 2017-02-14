Florists prep thousands of bouquets for Valentine's Day

(Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Americans are expected to spend a total of $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Floral arrangements are one of the most popular products they're spending money on. Valentine's Day is the most popular fresh floral day of the year At Bachman's florists are preparing to deliver thousands of bouquets on Valentine's Day.

Their newest design is a $500 arrangement that includes 75 roses. For an additional $250 the floral shop will send opera singer Benjamin Dutcher to serenade your valentine at his or her doorstep.

This year U.S. consumers are expected to spend an average $136.57 on Valentine's Day, down from last year’s record-high $146.84, according to the NRF.

