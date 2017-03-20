Former MN Senate leader: Real ID will be back

Amy Koch and Kim Insley (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There are about two months remaining in the legislative session in Saint Paul; that may seem like plenty of time, but there are several big issues that lawmakers still need to agree on, including Real ID.

Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader, and current host of the "Wrong About Everything" podcast, Amy Koch talked about REAL ID and the other subjects under debate at the capitol on KARE 11 Sunrise.

Reak ID is currently tabled in the Minnesota Senate, where the measure is hung up over an amendment about identification for undocumented immigrants.. Koch said she believes the measure will be revived, since this is the last legislative session before a federal deadline to comply with the Real ID changes.

States will be required to upgrade licenses for use in airport security lines or entering federal buildings.

