Friday Freebies for April 28

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here are this week's Friday Freebies, from our partners at pocketyourdollars.com.

Free shredding

From now until Saturday, April 29 you can get five pounds of documents shredded at Office Depot or Office Max stores with this coupon.

Free art for your home

The Minneapolis Art Lending Library is offering Twin Cities community members the rare opportunity to borrow original works of art for a three-month period, free of charge. The contemporary artwork ranges from paintings to photographs and has a focus on Twin Cities artists. The next lending event is Friday, April 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Folwell Recreation Center.

Free Nestea iced tea

Check out the Nestea website to sign up for a free 18.5 oz or 23 oz bottle of Nestea Iced Tea. A coupon will be mailed to your house in 4-6 weeks.

