Friday Freebies for March 24, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here are this week's featured Friday Freebies, from our friends at pocketyourdollars.com.
Free Admission to Crayola Experience
Nurses can enjoy free admission into Crayola Experience at Mall of America any day through April 30. Any family members attending with a nurse will receive 50% off their admission. You must present your work badge to take advantage of this offer. It is open to nurses with CNA, BSN, MSN, LPN Certificate, RN Diploma, Nursing Diploma or ADN/AS and all Certified Medical Assistants.
Free Dog Food or Treat Sample
Receive a free sample pack of "I and Love and You" dog food or treats when you complete this simple online form. You're able to select either Jerky Bites made with real chicken and duck or Grain-Free Kibbles made with meat, lentils, chickpeas and sweet potatoes. Your free sample will arrive by mail.
Free music
If you've been paying for music downloads you can enjoy free, legal music if you have a Hennepin County Library or St. Paul Public Library card. Through the library's website connect to Freegal Music and you can download five songs from hit musicians like Adele, Train or Bruno Mars for free each week and you can keep them forever.
