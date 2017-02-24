KARE
Frozen Friday - Disc Golf

Melissa Colorado, KARE 7:40 AM. CST February 24, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. ---- What an abnormal winter this has been! Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado were in desperate search for a winter activity that didn't require snow and ice and they found it at the Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley. 

The dynamic duo played disc golf! 

What is disc golf, you ask? 

It works like regular golf, but instead of hitting a ball into a hole, players throw discs into chain baskets. 

For a list of places where you can play disc golf, click here

 

 

