Frozen Fridays: Alicia and Melissa take on winter

Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado are back with Frozen Fridays. This time they are snow kiting, cooking outside and carving ice.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:27 PM. CST February 02, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Each Friday in February Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado will be embracing winter fun on "Frozen Fridays" at 6 a.m. on KARE 11 Sunrise.

Friday February 2 Alicia and Melissa learn how to snowkite (or kite skiing). They almost took out the camera man trying (sorry Rover).

Tune in on the rest of the Fridays as they do some frozen outdoor cooking and learn how to ice carve.

