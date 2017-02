Frozen Fridays are back! The dynamic duo of Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado fire up their first installment, which involves attempting to master the art of kiteboarding. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- KARE's dynamic duo of Alicia Lewis and Melissa Colorado s back for another round of frozen fun. For this week's wacky adventure, the Sunrise sisters attempt to learn the sport of kiteboarding on Medicine Lake with experts from Lakawa Kiteboarding.

The results, as one might expect, are a bit madcap.

(© 2017 KARE)