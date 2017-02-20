Get ready for summer camp now at Eden Prairie's preview day

Eden Prairie is hosting a summer camp preview day on Monday, where parents and kids can learn more about camp opportunities this summer.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. - The warm temps this weekend probably had you thinking spring, or maybe even summer. That's good timing-- because now may be the best time to start planning for summer camps!

Eden Prairie is hosting a summer camp preview day on Monday, where parents and kids can learn more about camp opportunities this summer. Guests can meet camp instructors, try out an activity, and sign up with limited early bird registration.

Summer Camps Preview Day runs from 10:30am-1:00pm at the Community Center at 16700 Valley View Road in Eden Prairie.

(© 2017 KARE)